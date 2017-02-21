Nigerian-born designer showcases ready to wear collection at London Fashion Week

Related News

A UK-based Nigerian designer, Duro Olowu, has showcased his latest Autumn/Winter designs at this year’s London Fashion Week, LFW, which commenced on February 16.

The collections released by Vogue.co.uk , are colourful and energetic ready to wear clothes.

According to Vogue’s Suzy Menkes , Olowu is described as a one-man band and a designer who interacts with his customers and therefore understands their needs and desires.

“To hear him describing how he gives a dress a little lift at the waist and cuts the skirt on the bias so that it falls oh-so-lightly, is to understand how his collection comes into place each season,’’ Menkes said.

Since arriving on the London fashion scene in 2004, Olowu has impressed the right people with his vibrant mix of African prints, seventies tailoring, and unlikely colour combos.

A high-waisted patchwork boho dress known as the “Duro”, put the brand on the fashion map, and became a cult item in 2005 after being discovered by American Vogue editor, Sally Singer, and Julie Gilhart of Barneys.

Born in Lagos to a Nigerian father and Jamaican mother, Olowu spent his childhood travelling between Nigeria and Europe.

(NAN)