BBNaija: While ThinTallTony claims being single, pictures of wife, kids go viral

Hours after ThinTallTony (TTT), one of the housemates who survived eviction from the #BBNaija told Bisola, a fellow housemate, that he was single, pictures of his family went viral on the internet.

The family pictures uploaded from his Facebook page showed that TTT is married to Laraba Offiong and blessed with two adorable children.

TTT and Bisola have been getting cozy with each other for some days now and they have confessed to having feelings for each other, although it seems Bisola doesn’t know TTT is married as he never mentioned it.

Bisola had inquired about his marital status and he replied that he is single by God’s grace, thus presenting himself as an unmarried man.

This has evoked reactions from Nigerians as they feel he is deceiving Bisola and has hurt his wife.

Meanwhile, ThinTallTony’s wife continued to campaign for him on her Instagram page even as he survived the Sunday eviction, clearly indicating that he is married.

Here are some of the tweets by watchers of reality show.

@claranichole, “TTT, who are you deceiving, Bisola or God?’’

@K_mahlodi, “Bisola better not be falling for TTT, #team bisola please don’t vote for TTT when he is up for eviction. He is playing with our girl.’’

@bchild11, “for 25 million, someone would deny his family…. Ok na…”

@Bestee_licious,“TTT you were expecting video message, how will you explain to Bisola when your family pops on screen?!’’

@phabulous_phabs, “I have a feeling Bisola will stab TTT when she finds out about TTT being a family man.’’

@Olurops, “Who will help us tell Bisola that TTT is a liar.’’

The struggle for N25 million and a KIA Sorento toughens as the housemates await nominations later on Monday.

(NAN)