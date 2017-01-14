Big Brother Naija: Former housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, named host

Related News

Ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has been announced host for Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The former housemate in Big Brother Nigeria show back in 2006 will make a re-appearance at the reality show’s revival but this time as the host.

The lawyer turned media personality will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.

“We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija. This was the platform that unearthed his potentials and propelled him to stardom,” said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“He has over the years grown to become a prominent face on the Nigerian pop culture and entertainment scene while also lending his voice to youth empowerment initiatives. We believe his cool and debonair personality combined with his healthy dose of wit will spice up the show. Our viewers are in for a great entertainment experience!” Mr. Ugbe said.

In just less than a decade, Ebuka has risen to become one of the most loved and admired personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Ebuka’s hosting gigs include Friend or Foe on NTA, the GLO Show, also on NTA, as well as Guinness’ Greatness TV.

He is currently the host of Rubbin’ Minds, a youth-focused TV show on Channels television.

On EbonyLife TV on DStv channel 165, he is one of the co-hosts of The Spot, a show that combines a bit of reality TV with talk show and sitcom, and more recently, Men’s Corner, a talk show with an all-male ensemble who strongly air their opinions on a range of topical issues.

Big Brother Naija reality show starts Sunday, January 22 at 7pm and will run for 11 weeks on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29.

Big Brother Naija, sponsored by PayPorte is offering a cash prize of N25m and a new KIA Sorento car to the eventual winner.

The inaugural edition of Big Brother Naija held from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The screening saw 12 housemates vie for the coveted $100,000 prize money by performing various mental and physical tasks. At the end of the three-month stay in the house, Katung Aduwak emerged winner.

The reality show is an offshoot of the world famous Big Brother reality show, which was launched in 1999, with franchises in over 54 countries.