7 vintage Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

Related News

Norman Vincent Peale once said, “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful”.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as they say. Many will gather with family and friends to celebrate another year passed. They will remember good times with family by eating, sharing gifts and hopefully sitting down to watch some holiday movies.

For many, watching certain movies during the holiday season is a tradition that you would not dare skip. Perhaps you are looking for another film to add to your traditional watch, look no further. Here are seven vintage movies to enjoy with your Suya, barbecue fish, drinks and fireworks to close out the year.

Happy holidays!

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Since its debut on December 9, 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a staple of the holiday season over generations.

Unable to find joy in the upcoming Christmas holiday, Charlie Brown takes on the task of directing the school play but finds resistance at every turn. Eventually, Charlie is able to find the true meaning of Christmas.

When it comes to animated Christmas movies, there is only one to turn to in my opinion: A Charlie Brown Christmas. Its animation is quaint, its jokes are funny, and its moments iconic. It has amazing music as well. Vincent Guaraldi’s arrangements of classic Christmas carols have become so prolific they are a permanent part of the Christmas music canon.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is an animated television special based on the comic strip Peanuts, by Charles M. Schulz. Produced by Lee Mendelson and directed by Bill Melendez.

“Elf”

Elf is a 2003 American Christmas comedy film directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. It stars Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel. The story is about one of Santa’s elves (Ferrell) who learns of his true identity as a human and goes to New York City to meet his biological father (Caan), spreading Christmas cheer in a world of cynics as he goes.

“Elf” is a favorite among the younger generation of movie-lovers. Will Ferrell’s character of Buddy is one of the funniest and most uplifting characters in the holiday movie genre. Some might be tired of “Elf” but that doesn’t make it any less of an enjoyable and funny ride that will lift your Christmas spirits.

Not to mention its endless barrage of quotable lines. “You sit on a throne of lies!”

You are sure to get a kick out of this Christmas comedy classic.

“Bad Santa”

Bad Santa is a 2003 American Christmas black comedy crime film directed by Terry Zwigoff and starring Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox and Bernie Mac.

Career criminals Willie and Marcus disguise themselves as Santa and his elf to rob mall stores at night.

Some people get tired of watching all the family-friendly holiday movies. Look no farther than the excellent “Bad Santa.” The movie is sure to give adults a fun escape from all the kid-friendly movies they’re usually forced to watch.

“White Christmas”

White Christmas is a 1954 American musical romantic comedy film directed by Michael Curtiz.

A musical classic that is known for its abundance of classic and beloved Christmas Carols. Even still, it boasts some hilarious sequences as well as a heartwarming love story that focuses on romantic love as well as brotherly love. The movie is known for its beautiful colours and amazing music which is competently handled by well-known musical talents. The crooning lounge voices of Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney will be sure to put your heart in a warm, fuzzy, Christmas feeling. It’s one of the best musical’s out there, and certainly the best Christmas musical.

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Miracle on 34th Street (initially released in the United Kingdom as The Big Heart) is a 1947 Christmas comedy-drama film written and directed by George Seaton.

Christmas seems to have lost its meaning for the citizens of New York until one day a man claiming to be the real Santa Clause applies at Macy’s.

Kris Kringle is indignant to find that the man assigned to play Santa in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is intoxicated. When he complains to event director Doris Walker, she persuades Kringle to take his place. He does such a fine job that he is hired as the Santa for Macy’s flagship New York City store in Herald Square/34th Street.

“Miracle on 34th Street” is an unusually fun Christmas film set against the backdrop of a courtroom drama.

“It’s A Wonderful Life”

It’s a Wonderful Life is a 1946 American Christmas fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra. The film is now among the most popular in American cinema and because of numerous television showings in the 1980s has become traditional viewing during the Christmas season.

When George Bailey decides, his average life isn’t worth living, a guardian angel named Clarence shows him what life would be like if he had never been born.

A classic in every sense of the word. Beautifully captured, heartwarmingly kind and wonderfully acted. It’s a touching movie about how everyone’s life has value. Its visuals are weak compared to today’s standards, but its story and characters are what keep fans coming back. It moves from incredibly comedic to hauntingly dramatic to create a movie that is the epitome of an emotional roller coaster.

The travels of George Bailey and Clarence Odbody through an alternate universe makes for a fantastic and thrilling ride that culminates in a beautiful and wise ending that transcends across the sentiments of many generations.

“A Christmas Story”

A Christmas Story is a 1983 American Christmas comedy film based on the short stories and semi-fictional anecdotes of author, raconteur Jean Shepherd.

Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Rider BB Gun is shot down at every turn by his parents, mall santas and his teachers. While all this is going on he is trying to fend off the bullies at school who won’t stop taunting him.

Jean Shephard’s semi-biographical account of young Ralphie Parker has some of the most memorable Christmas scenes of any movie. Flick’s tongue stuck on the icy flag pole, The Old Man receiving his fishnet stocking leg in the mail, and a department mall Santa telling Ralphie he’ll shoot his eye out if he gets a BB gun.

It’s a story of hilarious and loveable vignettes that have become so engrained in American holiday culture that they are inescapable. “A Christmas Story” is so culturally relevant that it is more than just a movie.