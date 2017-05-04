Chocolate City Music signs Yung L

Related News

Chocolate City Music has signed raving Nigerian music sensation, Yung L to its imprint.

Yung L, real name Christopher Omenye, is a member of G.R.I.P Music, a group he pioneered alongside Endia, J.Milla, and producer, Chopstix.

Mr. Marley, as he is fondly called, is not new to the Nigerian music industry as he has churned out a number of hits over the years and has worked with quite a number of industry giants like Ice Prince, M.I, Jesse Jagz, Timaya, among others.

Excited about the news, the “Pass the Aux” crooner took to his Instagram page to make the announcement to his over 80,000 followers.

“To those that have rocked with me from day 1 and those that are coming on board now. This is for you. Thank You!!. Now let the ZIMM Begin!!…”, he said.

The new deal sees Yung L playing a dual role, as an artiste and also the creative director of Choc Boi Nation (CBN).

The official announcement was also made available in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter today.

“Choc Boi Nation is proud to welcome Yung L to the family as the newest choc boi on the label. He would also play the role of creative director of CBN.

“CBN is committed to becoming a leading company in the industry & with the increasing demand from fans and music lovers; this led us to look for an addition to the family who will fit in with our ethos of genius and exceptional good music.

“It is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Yung L’s calibre to fill this role.

“CBN is excited to have him as a part of the family.

His new contract with Chocolate City Music does not in any way affect his movement with G.R.I.P Music, a source close to the artiste told PREMIUM TIMES.

Founded in 2005 by Audu Maikori, Paul Okeugo and Yahaya Maikori, Chocolate City is home to renowned artistes like M.I Abaga, Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince, Victoria Kimani, Nosa, DJ Lambo, DJ Caise, Koker, Dice Ailes, Loose Kaynon, Kahli Abdu & VHS Safari and Ckay.