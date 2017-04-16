If I could marry Tiwa afresh, there would be no elaborate wedding – Teebillz

Related News

After almost a year after a public spat and attempted suicide, Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, has addressed issues surrounding his marriage.

TeeBillz was a panellist at Mind The Gap X, a master class event designed by a pastor, Wale Adefarasin, and life coach expert, Lanre Olusola.

The theme of the event was ‘Reasons Why Marriages Fail In the 21st Century.’ The event held on Saturday at The Lagoon Front in Onikan, Lagos.

Addressing his marriage, Teebillz was quoted as saying, “If I have the chance of doing my marriage over again, l will put God first and not have an elaborate wedding.”

He also noted that the tendency for some men to want to be in control of their relationships was wrong.

“It’s the 21st century and as men, most of us want to live like we are the lords of the marriage. You’re a partner. It’s about our weaknesses, we’re here to help each other,” he said.

He also pointed out that the main issues that arises in marriages are communication, understanding, effort and selfishness. Teebillz and Tiwa Savage’s marriage allegedly hit the rocks two years after their wedding in the April 2016. Teebillz accused his mother-in-law of witchcraft and his wife of adultery.

About 24 hours later, Tiwa granted a 45 minutes long interview where she opened up on Teebillz’s infidelity and alleged drug use. Shortly after, Teebillz attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the popular Lekki Bridge but was allegedly rescued by artistes, Banky W and Paul of Psquare.

Tiwa and TeeBillz have been spotted attending the same functions and they do not arrive in company of each other. In addition, Teebillz has been sharing photographs of himself having a father-son moment with their son, Jamil, on Instagram and SnapChat.

Lately it seems the pair are back together even though they are keeping a low profile. They publicly appeared together at the church with their son, Jamil, in March 2017.