Again, Blackface lambasts 2face for allegedly dissing him in new single

Related News

The beef between 2face Idibia and his former band mate, Blackface, might not be ending anytime soon. This is because Blackface has once again accused 2face, real name Innocent Idibia, of dissing him in his latest single, titled ‘Holy Holy’.

In the lengthy Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, Blackface, real name Ahmedu Obiabo, claimed that he was behind 2face’s stardom. He also accused 2face of being behind his stalled career because he allegedly asked promoters not to book him (Blackface) for shows in the last 8 years.

He said, “Now for the record 2face if I didn’t work with you in Plantashun Boiz and asked you to sing one of the quickest song I ever I wrote, African Queen, you wouldn’t have had a big hit as it is termed. Next to that is my song Let Somebody Love You which you sang without my permission and your manager Efe Omoregie published it illegally which we will get to the bottom of.”

Speaking further, Blackface also alleged that of all the artistes he had ever worked with 2face gave him the most issues.

“This is because you’re a lazy artist despite all your gifts and when you found out I was making new artistes famous and I was improving vocally you got jealous and planned the industry to sabotage me and you kept making music about it like one of your lines said “dem never know wetin wan hit dem them” wan follow them” because you and your creepy agents planned it all”

He added that 2face sang a lot about him in his songs and that contrary to public opinion, 2face is the one filled with hate and envy and is aware of this fact.

“That is why I named you 2face OK. What’s the name of that club you guys had the meeting again? You killed Plantashun Boiz because of your 2face nature and same way you wanted doing a protest for your pocket and it was wrong timing.

“I saved you cause you for dey for jail but you never grateful but pained over someone growing and development hence una plan make dem no gimme show…well 8years of sabotage and am still here and am still inspiring you and for that even if you hate me you should still be thankful to me still,” Blackface said.

When PREMIUM TIMES reached out to 2face’s camp for a comment, repeated calls were not answered. Blackface however agreed to grant PREMIUM TIMES a no holds barred interview when our correspondent contacted him.

The renewed beef between the dancehall veteran, and 2face Idibia began on January 25, 2016 when Blackface in a series tweets lashed out at 2face and his manager accusing them of stealing his intellectual property. He threatened to take them to court.

Not long after, 2face responded to him describing the statements by Blackface as unfortunate.

Blackface is best known as co-writer of “African Queen” with 2face, a song made famous by the latter after it appeared on his debut solo album Face 2 Face in 2004 to become an international hit.

Blackface was a founding member of the Nigerian band Plantashun Boiz that he formed in 2000 with 2face and musician Chibuzor Oji (better known as Faze).

Blackface and 2face met in 1996 when they were studying at the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) in Enugu. Faze joined a brief while later.

Faze

The Plantashun Boiz released two successful albums, Body and Soul in 2000 and Sold Out in 2003. The band broke up in 2004, to be briefly reunited in 2007 for just one more album Plan B.

Although he kept sustainable relations with Faze, his rift with 2face widened, particularly over the rights to the song ‘African Queen.’

After the Plantashun Boiz split up in 2004, Blackface led a solo musical career. He released the hip-hop album Ghetto Child in May 2004 collaborating with a number of artists. The album contains “Hard Life” featuring Alabai as the first single. He also recorded a full album for his crew D Tribunal called What We Are.

After Ghetto Child, he released Evergreen, Jungle Fever, Me, Musiq and I, Dancehall Business and the prospective Defender. In 2013, he made a collaborative album 200 with Maine Eazz.