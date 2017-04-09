Runtown, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, others win at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Related News

The 18th edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards closed its curtains on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana.

The 25-category award which celebrates the best deserving Ghanaian artistes witnessed Nigerian singer, Runtown, go home with the highly coveted “African Artist of the Year” award.

The event was graced with performances from some of the finest in the Ghanaian music industry including Sarkodie, Manifest and Stonebwoy.

Joe Mettle stole the night as he not only became the first gospel artiste to win the “Artiste of the Year” award, he also won in the “Gospel Artiste of the Year” and “Best Male Vocalist” categories respectively.

Some of the other big winners in various categories are, Stonebwoy, M.anifest and Adina.

One of the night’s highlights was the celebration of veteran Ghanaian musician, Paapa Yankson, who was given the “Lifetime Achievement Awards” for his contribution to the music industry.

Paapa Yankson (born on June 22, 1944 at Winneba) who landed his first music contract during his mother’s funeral was a pioneer member of the Golden Nuggets band where he played for a while and decided to go solo in 1995.

See Full List of Winners:

Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Dobble – Christy

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kofi Kinaata

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Hiplife Song of the Year

Stonebwoy – Go Low

Afro-pop Song of the Year

E.L – Kaabu Ame

Best Female Vocalist

Adina

Best Male Vocalist

Joe Mettle

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

Best Music Video of the Year

Okyeame Kwame – Small Small feat. MzVee

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Confession

Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year

Sarkodie

Best Rapper of the Year

M.anifest

Album of the Year

The Counsellor by Nacee

Unsung Artiste

Kuami Eugene

Highlife Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Confession

Gospel Song of the Year

Nacee – Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Stonebwoy – People Dey

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Paapa Yankson

Best Collaboration of the Year

“Alhaji” by VVIP feat. Patoranking

African Artist of the year

Run Town