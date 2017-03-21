Sugarboy, Kiss Daniel to be sued for alleged copyright infringement

Related News

Barely 24 hours after the release of their single, “Kilamity”, G-Worldwide acts, Sugarboy and Kiss Daniel, could be sued for copyright infringement.

The Pop-Dancehall track which quickly garnered the attention of fans is now the centre of a planned copyright infringement lawsuit aimed at G-Worldwide Music.

The Silent Music Company act, Barz, released a song, “Kilamiti” in June 2016 as opposed to “Kilamity” which was released by Sugarboy and Kiss Daniel on Monday.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, a representative of The Silent Music Company confirmed the allegation, stating that G-Worldwide took advantage of the fact that their artiste was not yet popular.

The representative, who declined to provide his name, also stated that they are currently in contact with their lawyer to take legal actions against G-Worldwide.

The company, however, declared its official stance on its Instagram account.

“We at “The Silent Music Company” TSMC, will like the general public to be aware of the injustice brought our way by G worldwide Ent, home record label to Kiss Daniel and Sugarboy. A song titled ‘kilamiti’ was created by our artist BARz @iam_barz, produced by LuisAMG @luisamgondeck and had Sugarboy @sugarboygww of G worldwide featured on the song. We contacted Sugarboy’s management when we wanted to drop the song back in June 2016 and we have chat evidence of sugarboy telling me and I quote “my management get strict policy on featuring. Abi u don see kiss daniel on any song wey dem feature am? but una fit drop the song, i no go fit dey the video sha” The song was later dropped on all the major blogs in Nigeria, Ghana and UK and promoted on June 11 2016. Most of the radio stations in Nigeria have played this song, the video was also shot by Director Q and dropped November 2016 without sugarboy involved, and the video has been promoted and played on vaious platforms and TV stations. Today a copyright of our artiste’s song was dropped by Sugarboy feat Kiss Daniel titled ‘Kilamity’ as against “Kilamiti” with the aid of same producer LuisAMG. (We also have proof of online banking transfer showing we paid off the producer for his job done). We are making this press release because we want the general public to know the injustice which have been done to us and our business. We definitely will have our lawyer look into this matter and will share with the world on its progress. Thank you for your time.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted a representative of Kiss Daniel, she rebuffed the allegations saying she knew nothing about it.

Listening to the original song by Barz and that which was released by Sugarboy and Kiss Daniel, there were huge semblances in the beat and chorus.

Sugarboy came into limelight with the release of his rave single, “Hola” where he followed up with other budding singles like “Double”, “Legalize” and “Dada Omo”.

Kiss Daniel on the other hand ruled at the 2016 Headies Awards which saw him go home with “Best R&B/Pop Album”, “Hip Hop World Revelation” and “Album of The Year” awards.