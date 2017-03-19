Davido denies fathering secret child

Related News

DMW boss, Davido, has reacted to the news making the rounds that he secretly fathered a daughter four years ago.

Ayotomide Labinjo, a 26-year-old lady based in Ibadan, alleged that Davido impregnated her after they slept together twice when the singer was in Ibadan.

The singer, a father of one, who is expecting a child with his Georgia University girlfriend, Mandy, refuted the allegations in a series of Tweets on Friday night.

His tweets read, “This one nah real Yahoo Girl no Laptop. Upon finding out the test results were negative. Out of pity we still give dem money.

“Years later dem no gree say nah my own. Chai money good o. 2 years ago person wey you never see for your life, bring pikin say na your own, you take paternity test, it came out negative.By the WAY@MobilePunch I’m suing you guys! BOUTTA DOUBLE THAT 30 REAL QUICK!!.”(sic)

The source that sent the story to @SubDeliveryMan on Twitter alleged that Davido got the Ibadan-based lady pregnant in 2013 and told her to keep it. The source also alleged the singer even named his alleged love child, Veronica, after his late mother Veronica Adeleke.

This development is coming a few days after the singer confirmed that he is expecting a second child with Amanda Mandy, an American with African parentage. Mandy is a 24-year old student at Georgia University in the United States of America.

Punch Newspaper reports that Ayotomide met Davido at a club in Ibadan and they slept together that same night. Ayotomide reportedly said she slept with Davido again when he was in Ibadan for Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st’s Easter show in 2013.

She said, “We only met twice in Ibadan and we slept together on both occasions. The third time I would see him again was when my mother and I went to his house in Lagos more than a year after the birth of the baby. He preferred to call me Enitan because that is my other name.

“When I told him I was pregnant at the end of March 2013, he said I should keep it but the following morning, he blocked me from his Blackberry Messenger list. I could not reach him throughout the period I was pregnant. On each of the days we met in Ibadan, he had a police and three bodyguards with him. On the day the baby girl was being named, he added me again on his BBM and I sent him her pictures. He asked me what I wanted and I told him that he should take up the responsibility of the child. But he blocked me from his contact list again the next morning. We named the baby Aanuoluwapo but he preferred to call her Vero and anytime I asked for anything, he would embarrass me.”

Miss Ayotomide said after a DNA test was carried out on September 2, 2014 at Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Babatunde Jose Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Davido was “Excluded” from being the biological father of the child.”

Ayotomide said that the test was dud/falsified, adding that she saw the singer handing over a “big” envelope with lots of money to one Dr. Alex Sogbola who conducted the test. Dr. Sogbola also denied falsifying the DNA results.

When contacted, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, said that the story is false. Asa said via email: “Apologies for the delayed response, I have been flying. This is not a true story, thanks for reaching out to clarify. Thanks.”

Davido welcomed his first child, Imade, with Sophie Momodu in May 2015.

Sophie is a niece of popular journalist, Dele Momodu.

In January 2016, the pop star and his baby-mama were involved in a feud over the custody of their daughter.

Davido’s family took custody of the baby following allegations that Imade had been infected by marijuana through breast-feeding.

Sophie, a budding fashion designer, claimed that Davido’s family abducted the baby and planned taking her abroad but immigration officials helped her stop the trip.

The controversy led to a public spat involving Mr. Momodu, Davido and his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Both parents currently have joint custody of their daughter.

In 2014, a 23-year-old model, Shanielle ‘Sunshine’ Haye, claimed to be five months pregnant with twin girls for the singer.

Shanielle, who is of Cuban and Jamaican parentage, said she met Davido during his UK tour in 2013. A few months down she claimed to have lost the pregnancy.

Davido joins the growing list of Nigerian musicians who have two or more babymamas.

The list already included Wizkid, 2face and 9ice.