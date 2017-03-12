Popular Hausa musician releases new song to celebrate Buhari’s return

Related News

A Hausa musician and staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rarara, has released a new song titled “Baba Ya dawo” meaning ‘Baba has returned.’

Rarara is known for releasing various songs for the APC during the 2015 electioneering campaign.

In his 13 minutes’ new song for the president, he celebrated Mr. Buhari’s return to Nigeria after 50 days in the UK for medical vacation.

On his return on Friday, the president thanked Nigerians for praying for his recovery.

“I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians, Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and have continued to pray for my good health.

“This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the government in its effort to tackle our country’s challenges,” the president said.

He said his health had improved significantly, following the medical attention he received during his vacation in London.

“The best way for me to repay you is to rededicate myself to serving you, protecting your interest and keeping your trust. I thank you very much.

“I am feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks,” the president said.