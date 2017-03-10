Davido expecting baby number two with American-based lover

Related News

Rave of the moment, David Oyeleke, aka Davido, is about to become a second-time dad.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed the news in an Instagram interview with Beat FM on-air-personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, on Friday night in Lagos.

The father-of-one confirmed that he was indeed expecting another child when Gbemi asked him if the rumour was true.

The singer’s baby mama has been identified as a 24-year-old lady named Amanda, who is based in Atlanta.

Just like his biggest music rival, Wizkid, Davido is also about to father has two children from two different women.

Davido welcomed his first child, Imade, with Sophie Momodu in May 2015.

Sophie is a niece of popular journalist, Dele Momodu.

In January 2016, the pop star and his baby-mama were involved in a feud over the custody of their daughter.

Davido’s family took custody of the baby following allegations that Imade had been infected by marijuana through breast-feeding.

Sophie, a budding fashion designer, claimed that Davido’s family abducted the baby and planned taking her abroad but Immigration officials helped her stop the trip.

The controversy led to a public spat involving Mr. Momodu, Davido and his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Both parents currently have joint custody of their daughter.

In 2014, a 23-year-old model, Shanielle ‘Sunshine’ Haye, claimed to be five months pregnant with twin girls for the singer.

Shanielle, who is of Cuban and Jamaican parentage, said she met Davido during his UK tour in 2013. A few months down she claimed to have lost the pregnancy.

Davido joins the growing list of Nigerian musicians who have two or more babymamas.

The list already included Wizkid, 2face and 9ice.