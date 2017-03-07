Iyanya Releases ‘Hold On’ from New EP

Related News

Mavin Record artist, Iyanya, has dropped his hot new single entitled “Hold On” off his forthcoming EP.

His new song is a fitful answer to the yearnings of his numerous fans who have been asking for more since November last year when he released the hit track, “Up 2 Sumting” featuring Don Jazzy and Dr. Sid.

Mavin Record’s maestro, Don Jazzy, produced the infectious new tune.

“Hold On” is the first teaser single off his much-anticipated EP due to be released later this month.

The new tune sees Iyanya at his lyrical and vocal best signifying a new phase for the talented singer and bona-fide hit maker. The singer has been on a fresh lease of life since signing a management deal, with Temple Management Company and Mavin Records.

He was spotted recently at Jay Z’s Roc Nation and VP Records during a recent trip to the US where he also spoke at the African Business Conference at Georgetown University, Washington DC.

His first breakout single “Kukere” which was inspired by the Etighi dance from his hometown Calabar, was released in 2011.

The song received impressive reviews and topped global charts particularly in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.

In what was referred to as the “October Surprise”, Iyanya was signed to Mavin Records in 2016 and as is the norm with the Mavins, he released his first single under the imprint featuring Don Jazzy and Dr. Sid titled “Up 2 Sumting.”

Since joining Mavin Records, Iyanya has toured the US and is finalising plans for his new EP set to be released in March.