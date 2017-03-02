WizKid signs multi-album deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International  

Related News

Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has signed a multi-album worldwide deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International.

This is according to American entertainment site, billboard.com.

WizKid told Billboard in a statement, “What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna be boxed in to any one genre. It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others.”

RCA Records chairman and CEO, Peter Edge, added: “We are thrilled to welcome WizKid to the RCA Records family. He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world. . . . We are extremely excited to have him as a part of RCA and are eager for the journey ahead.”

Sony Music International president of Northern & Eastern Europe and Africa Adam Granite in a statement said; “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome WizKid to the Sony Music family. This is an incredibly important signing as we look to make Africa a major source of repertoire for the world. Wiz is a key ambassador for this movement and we look forward to helping him conquer the globe.”

Clearly Nigeria’s biggest male Afro-Pop artiste, the musician who began his music career at age 11, is no doubt having a beautiful career.

Aside from winning the “Artiste of the Year” and Best Collaboration Act of Africa at the 2016 MTV MAMAs, he also emerged the “Best African Act” award at the 2016 MOBO awards in London. He was also crowned the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award at the third edition of AFRIMA.

The icing on the cake was his Grammy nomination courtesy of Drake‘s 2016 album, Views, which was nominated for Best Album.