Kano musician faces state disciplinary panel over new song

A popular Kano musician, Sadiq Zazzabi, is to face a government disciplinary panel Wednesday because of his newly-released song.

The singer will be arraigned tomorrow at the censorship court in Kano.

Sadiq says he is being targeted because of his support for former Gov. Rabiu Kwankwaso, an allegation the government denies, saying he violated state censorship laws.

Mr. Kwankwaso and incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje have been at odds with each other, and their supporters have often clashed.

According to the summons seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Sadiq is to present himself at the court at 10 a.m. Wednesday to defend himself for launching a song that was before the censors’ board.

The state censors’ board says he released the song without approval.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Sadiq said he believed he was charged because he sang for Mr. Kwankwaso, and not because he did not get approval from the board.

“Every singer has his hero, and my hero is Kwankwaso. I sang an album for him which I sent to the Kano State Censors Board on the 6 of January, 2017. The censors’ board censored my song and asked that I will need to remove some part of the music. They never sent the part they wanted out till today,” he said.

“Although just after I submitted the song to the censors’ board I also received an invitation from the SSS which I honoured. I explained to them the whole thing and they subsequently allowed me go.”

The chairman of the Kano state censors board, Ismaila Afakallahu, denied the allegation. He said the singer launched the song before getting approval certificate from the board.

“Yes he actually brought the song for censorship and before we can grant him a certificate of approval he went ahead to launch the song. For doing that he has faulted the censors’ board rule and we are charging him for that.

“Censoring a movie or song can take up to three weeks or more depending on the complexity of the song or film.”