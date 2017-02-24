Seyi Shay, iLLBliss, Skales, others storm Abuja Industry Night

Related News

Xhale Lounge in Abuja played host to the maiden event of the Abuja Industry Night on Thursday February 23.

The night was graced by some of the finest artistes in the Nigerian music industry with Nigerian singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay, CAPital Hill Music boss, iLLBLiss, Baseline Music act, Skales Vector, Dammy Krane, Morell, YBNL in-house producer, Young John and others in attendance.

The event, intended to showcase talents in Abuja, had various performances from upcoming artistes.

The highlight of the event was the appearance of veteran Nigerian reggae artiste Ras Kimono, who stole the night with a resounding applause.

With an impressive turn out, the invited A-list artistes took turns to wow the visibly excited crowd.

First on the list was Seyi Shay who thrilled the crowd with an impressive performance of a track entitled “Yolo Yolo” off her “Seyi or Shay” album. She also announced that the official disc jockey for the night’s event, DJ Consequence would become her official DJ.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Seyi Shay revealed that the official music video to her “Yolo Yolo” track is ready and would be premiered soon.

Other headliners at the event were Skales, Dammy Krane, Vector who took turns to perform their various hit singles with the enthusiastic crowd singing along.

Skales also announced that the official music video to his hit single “Ajaga” featuring Timaya and Davido is billed for release today February 24.

iLLBLiss or Oga boss like he is fondly called closed the curtains with singles off his “iLLigaty7057” album.

Organizers of the event said that the maiden edition serves as a litmus test and they plan on making it monthly.

