Tiwa Savage debuts international collaboration with American rapper, Remy Ma

Tiwa Savage

Mavin Records “first lady”, Tiwa Savage, has debuted her international campaign with a “single” collaboration with Grammy-nominated American rapper, Remy Ma, of Fat Joe’s rap crew, Terror Squad.

Tiwa Savage’s collaboration would be on the Remy Ma and Fat Joe joint album entitled “Plata o Plomo”, currently on the works.

“She is huge, she is like the African Rihanna type, you know,” Fat Joe said referring to Tiwa Savage.

The Nigerian singer in 2016 signed a major management and distribution deal with Jay Z’s label Roc Nation in the USA.

The move made her join the likes of Rihanna, J. Cole, Big Sean, Emeli Sande, Shakira and other American top singers who are currently signed to the entertainment company.

The “African Rihanna”, as she was popularly called by her American fans, was then tipped by industry watchers to begin the international phase of her career.

She recently attended the annual Roc Nation Brunch, and was pictured with Diddy, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Kelly Rowland and others in the U.S.

The “Eminado” crooner released her sophomore album in December 2015, and a deluxe version went live in 2017.

She was nominated for the Best Video award at the 2016 Headies for ‘Bad’, her song with Wizkid. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • sammyctu ode

    Congratulations Tiwa. This time be wise and know how to manage your business. Please take some business management courses and be on top of your success instead of leaving it to anybody. Don’t let your money be spent on drugs.