PT MUSIC CHART: Top 20 Naija songs released in January

The year 2016 was outstanding especially for artistes who put out superb releases across various genres of music.

This year is already shaping up with a continuation of outstanding first impressions with an array of albums already in the making.

As we look on to the year ahead of us, PREMIUM TIMES brings you the top 20 Naija songs released in January.

The songs are mostly arranged in order of their release dates.

See full list below:

Sugarboy – Dada Omo (Prod. DJ Coublon)

G-Wordwide act, Sugarboy, kicked off with a DJ Coublon produced track titled “Dada Omo” with guitar laced by talented guitarist, Fiokee.

Dada Omo was mixed and mastered by Swaps and it serves as his 4th official single since dropping, “Hola Hola” “Double” and “Legalize”in 2016.

Yung L – This Year

G.R.I.P Musik act, Yung L a.k.a, Mr Marley, unleashed his first number for the year titled “This Year” which was produced by TUC. The song is a prayer for a better 2017. He followed up with the release of the official music video for his Timaya assisted track titled “Pass The Aux”.

Seyi Shay – Yolo Yolo (Prod. By DJ Coublon)

Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay, unlocked her 2017 debut single titled “Yolo Yolo” produced by DJ Coublon.

Geniuzz – Firewood ft. Falz

Effyzzie Music Group ensign, Manji Deyin, popularly known as Geniuzz shared the remix to his widely accepted single “Firewood” featuring comic rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy. He followed up with a befitting video directed by Paul Gambit.

Drake x Wizkid – Hush Up The Silence

The “bromance” between Wizkid and Canadian rapper, Drake, overlapped into 2017 with the release of their leaked single “Hush Up The Silence” which quickly went viral immediately after its leak. Fans are looking forward to more features from both acts soon.

Koker – Bokiniyen (Prod. By Krisbeatz)

Kolewerk crooner, Koker, decided to have an early start in 2017 with the release of his single “Bokoniyen” which was released alongside the music video.

The song was produced by fast rising producer, Krisbeatz and the video was directed by Director Q.

DMW – Prayer ft. Davido & Mayorkun

Davido Music World acts, Davido and Headies “Rookie of the Year”, Mayorkun shared their first single for the year titled “Prayer” which was produced by Freshbeatz and the video was directed by Unlimited LA.

Patoranking – My Woman My Everything ft Machel Montano x Wande Coal & Busy Signal

Arguably one of Nigeria’s biggest acts, Patoranking returned in 2017 with a remix to his smash single “My Woman My Everything” featuring Wande Coal and international acts, Machel Montano from Trinidad and Tobago and Busy Signal from Jamaica.

Ayo Jay – Want You + The Vibe

Afro-pop music sensation, Ayo Jay, premiered two rave singles titled “Want You” and “The Vibe”. The songs are the first singles off his highly anticipated EP “Coming To America”. “Want You” was produced by Melvitto while “The Vibe” was produced by Young D.

Tillaman – Ife (Love)

Tillaman decided to start the year with a love single titled “Ife” which mean Love in Yoruba dialect. The song was produced by Phantom, guitar by Fiokee and mixing/mastering by Mix Monster. The track was followed by a beautiful video shot by Wole Genius.

Praiz – Folashade

X3M Music singer and songwriter, Praiz Adejo, opened his accounts with stellar rendition titled “Folashade”. The track is a warmup to his highly anticipated album which is expected soon. In Folashade, the singer bares all in begging his woman to forgive him and come back to him which was birthed from a personal experience.

Rayce Ft. D’banj – Shikishiki Mami

Jabon Record act, Rayce enlists the Koko master, D’banj on this Puffy Tee laced beat titled “Shikishiki Mami”. The audio and video of this infectious tune dropped on the same day.

iLLBLiss – Alhaji (Can’t Hear You Remix) ft Runtown

iLLBLiss a.k.a Oga Boss, thrilled with Runtown assisted banger titled “Alhaji”. The track is a remix to his “Can’t Hear You” single off his ILLIGATY 7075 album. The track followed shortly with the music video directed by Clarence Peters.

BOJ Ft. Olamide – Wait A Minute (Prod. By Magik)

Alternative afro-beat singer, BOJ started 2017 with this explosive track “Wait A Minute”, featuring the YBNL boss, Olamide, and produced by Magik.

Humblesmith – Boogati (Remix) Ft. Timaya

N-TYZE Entertainment act, Humblesmith has remained relentless ever since the successful release of his groundbreaking single “Osinachi”. He kicked off in 2017 with the release of a remix to one of his smash hits titled “Boogati” featuring Timaya.

J.Martins – Ring The Bell

Urban Afro-Pop tastemaker, J.Martins, shared “Ring The Bell” to celebrate a successful decade in professional music.

Di’Ja – Air (Prod. By BabyFresh)

Mavin Records super talented act and mother of one, Di’ja took fans by surprise with the release of this classic pop single titled “Air” which was produced by Mavin Records in-house producer, Babyfresh. The track was followed by a befitting video directed by Clarence Peters.

Popito – Rotate

Talented Nigerian music producer, Popito, shared a self-produced track titled “Rotate”. The track shows his versatility and musicianship.

Simi – Smile For Me

X3M Music songstress, Simi, decided to hit the studio to share a beautiful track for her esteemed fans titled “Smile For Me” produced by Oscar Heman-Ackah. Her debut album is in the making and would be released in the first quarter of this year.

Cynthia Morgan – In Love

As Valentine’s Day slow creeps in, Northside Inc act, Cynthia Morgan decided to usher fans into the season with her 2017 debut single titled “In Love”.

Notable Mentions

Kelly Hansome – Investment

Kid Konnect – Hammer feat Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils

Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos

Mr 2Kay – In The Morning (Dance Mix)

BiLS – Daddy Yo (Cover)

Klever Jay Ft Oritse Femi – Adura Mi

Mojeed – Na Wa O (Prod. By Kid Konnect)

Ruggedman – Wobe ft. Oladips & Flex B

Yemi Rush – Yodi

Oma Mahmud – Calling ft. Tomi Thomas & King Mufasa

Skuki – Pass The Agbara

A-Q – Legacy

Marvellous Benjy – You For Me

Ketchup – Good Loving (Prod. By JFem & JayPaulBeatz)

L.A.X – Big Daddy

LEAK: Burna Boy – Personally ft Vbyz Kartel

B-Red – Fall For You ft Davido (Prod. By Krisbeatz)

Yonda – Las Vegas (Prod. By FRESH)

Jinmi Abduls – Bumper

Wale Turner- Faya Faya

Yemi Alade – Ferrari (French Version)

Endia – Gyal Dem (Prod. By Solja Beatz)

Drey Beatz – Kevwe ft. Sound Sultan & Blaq Prince

Jidenna – A Little Bit More (Remix) Ft. Ketchup & Don da bomb

iLLBliss – Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix) ft Lucy Q & Terry Apala

Jhybo – Iya Yin (Remix) Ft. CDQ, Yung6ix & Oshine