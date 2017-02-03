Wizkid bags U.S. award for writing Drake’s “One Dance”

Related News

Nigerian music sensation and Starboy Music Worldwide boss, Wizkid, has earned himself another international award from The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

ASCAP, according to Wikipedia, is an American not-for-profit performance-rights organization that protects its members’ musical copyrights by monitoring public performances of their music, whether via a broadcast or live performance, and compensating them accordingly.

The award was given to Wizkid in recognition of his role as the writer of Drake’s chart-topping hit single “One Dance” which featured Wizkid and Kyla.

The song, which is off Drake’s world-class album “Views”, also occupied a nomination spot at the Grammy Awards under the “Album of the Year” category, earning Wizkid a nomination spot also.

Asides being credited for writing the rave single, “One Dance” has also been acknowledge by ASCAP for occupying the number one spot on the highly revered Billboard Hot 100 Charts for an outstanding 10 weeks in a row.

Wizkid could not contain his joy as he took to his Instagram account to share this milestone.

“This came in last night! Big up my bro @champagnepapi for letting me work on this!! More Drake x Wizkid on the way!! 😈.,” he said.

Wizkid and Drake have displayed a high level of musical synergy ever since their first encounter on Wizkid’s widely accepted single “Ojuelegba” which also featured UK rapper of Nigerian descent, Skepta.

Asides “Ojuelegba” remix and “One Dance”, Drake and Wizkid recently hit the studio to create “Hush Up The Silence” which leaked a couple of weeks ago.