Ruggedman blasts Blackface for condemning 2Face-led anti-govt protest

As controversy continues to trail the plan by Innocent Idibia, 2Face, to lead an anti-government nationwide protest, rapper, Ruggedman, has attacked Blackface for condemning the plan.

2Face’s former band mate in the defunct “Plantashun Boys” crew, Blackface, had earlier shared a post by a Lagos-based lawyer and rights activists, Bunmi Awoyemi, on social media condemning the proposed protest.

The post which was titled “Lets Educate the illiterate as he leads the protest”, read: “I read Tuface Idibia’s verbal tirade in Vanguard in which he said he will be leading a protest against Buhari on the 5th of February for among other things not paying salaries of civil servants.

“I think he needs to be educated about the efforts of the Buhari administration…”

In conclusion, the post said “We your fans want to assure you that if you go ahead with this protest we will reevaluate our support for you and it may be downhill for you afterwards. Rethink your actions and reflect deeply.”

Ruggedman has however expressed disappointment on the move by Blackface who used to be a close friend to 2Face to share the post.

He wrote this: “BLACKFACE FACE WHAT’S REAL @blackfacenaija you be my guy and @official2baba na my guy but I will tell you that this your move right here is very disappointing. You sang hardlife and all when things were even a bit bearable, but now that things are really messed up you have kept quiet. But here you are mouthing off over a 2Face move? Guy you fall my hand. Talking about educating people.

“First of all, it is not a protest being led by 2face. He said he saw the post and thought to lend his voice to it. Something a few other artists and people have done.

“So, you knew about all the governors embezzling funds and yet you said nothing. But you are quick to shout now because 2face name has come out on something. But you make it too obvious you have something against 2face and you should have let all this go by now. NIGERIANS are suffering and you are just monitoring 2face…”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has said the command was aware of a proposed demonstration by 2face.

Mr. Owoseni said this on Monday while addressing journalists in Lagos.

In his address on the protest, the police chief said although his command was yet to be officially notified, he assured that the police would not allow unscrupulous elements to hijack the protest.

2face, the African Queen crooner, recently took to his Instagram handle, @official2baba, calling on his fans and followers to join in the nationwide protest scheduled for February 5.