We will protect 2face-led anti-government protest – Nigeria Police

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, says the command is aware of a proposed demonstration which popular artiste, 2face Idibia, plans to lead on February 5.

Mr. Owoseni said this on Monday while addressing journalists in Lagos.

The police chief also paraded the publisher of Biafra Times and nine others for allegedly publishing and circulating seditious and malicious publication.

In his address on the protest, the police chief said although his command is yet to be officially notified, he assured that the police would not allow unscrupulous elements to hijack the protest.

2face, the African Queen crooner, recently took to his Instagram handle, @official2baba, calling on his fans and followers to join in the nationwide protest scheduled for February 5.

He stated: “First Massive Nationwide Protests.

“A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide….to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.”

Reacting, popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, said he would not join the protest.

Bovi on his Instagram handle: ‏@officialBovi stated, “Boycott” is too strong a word to describe my not attending. I won’t be there. Simple. It doesn’t define whether I support it or not.

“I am not joining the protest, and stop saying ‘we’ and ‘us.’ You don’t belong…..my life is not governed by your opinions of me.”

Similarly, popular Yoruba actress, Funke Adesiyan, who disagreed with 2face over the plan said that protest was not the only option.

The actress, who recently completed a course in film-making and directing at the New York Film Academy in the U.S, stressed the importance of youth participation in governance.

The Yoruba actress who contested and lost the Oyo State House of Assembly election under the umbrella of PDP in 2015, stated on her Instagram handle, @funkeadesiyan, that,

“When people ask me why I joined politics, I tell them from the truest of my heart that it is because I got tired of how things were being done in my country.

“It’s not enough for us to protest, it’s more important for us, youths of this beloved nation, to get involved in governance. You could try many times before you achieve it,” Adesiyan stated.