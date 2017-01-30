Yemi Alade set to release EP “Mama Afrique (The Extended Play)”

Related News

Nigerian Afro-pop singer and Effyzzie Music Group songstress, Yemi Alade, is gearing up for the release of an Extended Play (EP) titled “Mama Afrique (The Extended Play)”.

The highly anticipated EP is a continuation of her sophomore album, “Mama Africa (The Diary of an African Woman)” which was released in 2016.

The announcement was contained in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

The said EP is expected to house new singles and remixes of original songs contained in her sophomore album.

Though an exact date has not been announced yet, the statement said the project would be released in the first quarter of 2017.

To set the ball rolling and whetting the appetite of her esteemed fans, she has released a French version to one of the lead singles off her “Mama Africa” project entitled “Ferrari”.

The track which was produced by DJ Coublon retains its original flavour and was translated into French by celebrated comedienne and singer, Chigul.

The multiple award-winning singer had in the past released a French version of her groundbreaking single “Johnny” which was the lead single off her 2014 debut album, “King of Queens”.

In 2016, Yemi Alade won the highly coveted “Best Female” act at the MTV African Music Awards, making it her second time in a row.

Her early appearance in 2017 was in a pan-African collaboration titled “Rihanna” with veteran Congolese singer, Awilo Longomba.

Listen to “FERRARI (FRENCH VERSION)” ON YOUTUBE: