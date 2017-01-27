Mr Eazi announces release date for “Accra to Lagos” EP

Related News

Fast rising Nigerian music sensation and Starboy Music Worldwide act, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade,also known as Mr Eazi, has announced release date for his highly anticipated EP, “Accra to Lagos”.

The album, which according to him has sold over 200 thousand copies in Pre-Order sales, is set for release on February 11.

The 11-track mixtape is expected to have artistes and producers including label boss, Wizkid, Olamide, Falz, Mugeez R2bees, Masterkraft, Legendury Beatz, Del B, Maleek Berry, Dtunes, and others.

The budding act, who rose to stardom with his rave single, “Skin Tight”, won the highly coveted Headies “Next Rated Act” in 2016.

Having churned out a number of chart-topping singles, the artiste is ready to share a full body of work.

He took to his Instagram account to share the announcement to his over 300 thousand followers.

“The Mixtape Life Is Eazi #accratolagos has now sold 200,000 copies in pre-order! It will be available in your region soon!! Officially out 11th Feb.,” he wrote.

“Out 11th Feb 2017, Accra To lagos is an 11-Track Mixtape with 2 bonus tracks. It surfaces the root sounds, dialects, energy and styles from the two metropolitan hubs which largely influence my music, Accra – Lagos.

“It takes the listener on an aural journey from the one city to the next beginning with five tracks reflecting the Ghanaian capital, and eventually ending up with five destination tracks from Lagos – all of these on the either side of one “border” track which combines elements from both cities,” he said.