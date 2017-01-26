Cobhams Asuquo set to release debut album

Related News

Acclaimed Nigerian Music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has announced plans to release his first album as a performing artiste this year.

The album entitled ‘For You’ will be released at an exclusive album launch concert, which will hold in Lagos on March 12.

‘For You’ is a 14 track album all of which was written and produced by the artiste.

The talented producer cum artiste announced to fans across the world, the impending release of the album after five years of writing and recording. He shared a creative skit of himself driving a Range Rover and the video soon became a viral sensation.

In a statement signed by the musician, he noted that the album marks the beginning of a new lease in his music career.

“My musical journey as a recording and performing artiste begins with this album. There have been a few times that I wanted to release my own body of work, but I didn’t feel that the time was right.”

“In the last two years, I’ve put out more of my own singles, and I feel the time is right for the release of my debut album – to transition from a producer to a performing artiste – and share more of my heart and story.”

He explained further, “This will be the first release out of three different albums that I’ve been working on. Over the next couple of years, people can expect to hear more of my work and expressions as an artiste.”

His creative genius has been felt in the career of artistes within and outside Nigeria including Asa, TuFace, Diamond Platinum, Bez, Omawumi, Angelique Kidjo, Waje, Vanessa Mdee, Dare Art-Alade, Banky W, Timi Dakolo, Shola Allyson among others.

Cobhams, who has worked with Bono on the One Campaign, has also shared the stage with international acts such as Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Common, Cold Play and Pearl Jam.