‎Ayo Jay releases two new records

Fast rising Afrobeat singer, Ayo Jay, resurfaces with two new hit singles titled “Want You” and “The Vibe”.

“Want You”, which has been described as catchy, melodic and a sing-along song was produced by Melvitto, the same producer who produced his mega hit single “Your Number”.

“The vibe” which was produced by Young D is an up-tempo track which serves as a great follow up to his 2016 hit single.

Having had an amazing year especially in 2016 with his groundbreaking single “Your Number”, 2017 looks promising for the artists as his debut EP and album are already in the works.

The songs are lead singles off his highly anticipated debut EP “Coming to America,” which is slated to drop this year.

His track “Your Number”, which has impressively accumulated over 25 million streams on SoundCloud and about 30 million on Spotify, earned the budding act a place in the Nigerian music industry and in the hearts of his esteemed fans.

The One Nation Records ensign was also listed by Rolling Stone as one of the “10 New Artists You Need to Know”.

Ayo Jay had also performed alongside music giants like Shaggy, Mr. Vegas, Alison Hinds, Usher, Young Jeezy, just to mention a few.

The results of his hard work earned him a collaboration withAmerican rapper, Fetty Wap on his “Your Number” single and another remix featuring American superstar, Chris Brown and Kid Ink.

These collaborations helped boost his international recognition.

Not only has he accumulated views on SoundCloud and Spotify, his hit single “Your Number” mad a grand appearance on New York Times’ “Best Songs of 2016” and also peaked at number 64 on the “Worldwide Top 200 Shazam” charts.

