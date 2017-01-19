Kelly Hansome drops new EP

Related News

Now Muzik and Maga Music Group artiste, Orji Obinna Michael, aka Kelly Hansome has dropped a new EP titled 4Play.

The songs were released on Wednesday to coincide with the artiste’s birthday.

The EP contains 12 tracks, five of which are bonus cuts of previously released singles.

On this release, Kelly Hansome teams up with Cloud 9, a music streaming service of premiere music publishing company, 5ive Music Group, for the digital distribution of the EP exclusively for a month.

After , the EP will be available on other platforms.

Kelly Hansome and his Ugly Beatz team consisting of Regiz and Otyno handled a bulk of the production on 4Play The EP.

DJ Coublon and Stunna makes up the only two external producers on the tracks Jide Ofor and Hot Nigga respectively.

A-list singers, 9ice and Oritse Femi make guest appearances in the tracks “Amamihe” and “Money Palava” adding their unique flavours.

The Madonna University Computer science graduate is well known for his quality production and ability to create songs with catchy hooks and concepts that transcend generations.

On this EP, he proves he never lost the magic that gave us classics like “Like Play, Like Play” and “Maga Don Pay”.

A talented artiste, he was once signed on with Kennis Music.

He released his first hit song, which was titled “Magga Don Pay” under the label’s imprint.

The song brought him fame and fortune. He however broke away from Kennis Music shortly after he was signed.

One of Nigeria’s most controversial artistes, he has a number of diss songs like Igwe KomKom, which takes a shot at the disbanded Mohits Record crew and Terry G.