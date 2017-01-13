Award winning singer, Aramide, to hold autograph session in Abuja

Afro soul singer and instrumentalist, Aramide, is set to hold an autograph session of her debut album “Suitcase” at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja on Saturday.

Known for her soul soothing voice, the Ibadan-born songstress who is signed to Baseline Music, previously held autograph signing sessions in Lagos and Ibadan.

The sessions were to promote her recently released album and connect more with fans across the country.

In a post on her Facebook page, the singer said that free autographed copies of the album will be shared at the event on Saturday.

The singer said that during the Lagos version of the event, an ardent fan presented a lovely portrait of her in appreciation of her music.

Aramide won the Best Vocal Performance (Female) Headies 2015 and the Alternative Artiste of the Year in the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2016.

She was also nominated in the coveted Headies Next rated award category amongst many other nominations.

