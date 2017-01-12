Mr Eazi apologises to Nigerians after Twitter backlash

Related News

Rave of the moment, Mr. Eazi, has apologised to Nigerian fans on Twitter for saying that present day Nigerian music was influenced by Ghanaian music.

His apology was contained in a tweet which read, “Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana. Abeg my Naija people no vex.”

The Afrobeat singer recently moved to Nigeria having lived in Ghana since 2007.

Although Nigerian music is a major force in Africa, “the new bounce is Ghana”, he said.

“Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized. Naija music is & has been a major force affecting the entire African scene. Quality, riddim, business,” the artiste tweeted on Wednesday.

Currently trending nationwide on Twitter and the butt of jokes, the artiste whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, earlier appeared not bothered by the barrage of insults and backlash he received on Twitter after putting up the tweet.

Here are some of the backlashes he received on Twitter.

A user, @mrafobeatz, tweeted, “It’s like Mr. Eazi’s village witches have started following him on Twitter.”

@joekakan wrote, “Mr Eazi has bad table manners. Don’t talk while you are eating.”

@BosaLin, wrote, “Mr Eazi is an average Nigerian artiste that got overhyped No where near the Sound god, I tried to listen I didn’t vibe.”

While the singer who was recently crowned the Headies Next Rated Artiste and Soundcity MVP‘s Best New Act, was bashed for his statement, some key industry figures rose to his defense.

Ovie Ofugara, co-owner of NotJustOk and Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, Cool FM on-air-personality and hype man, both agreed that Nigerian sound is heavily influenced by Ghanaian music.

Ovie noted that Mr. Eazi didn’t say anything far-fetched nor was his assertion off the mark, noting that it is “what some industry folks have been saying behind the scenes”.

An internationally performing artist, he is signed on with Wizkid’s StarBoy Worldwide label. He has collaborated with famous names in the Ghanaian music industry, such as Sarkodie, Efya, and Pappy Kojo.