Effyzzie Music Group act, Geniuzz, features Falz in new “Firewood” remix

Fast rising musical talent, Manji Deyin, popularly known as Geniuzz, has released the remix to his previously released single titled “Firewood”.

The song, which was produced by Echo, features Nigerian comic rapper and actor, Falz The Bahd Guy.

The afro-pop singer, songwriter and Nairabox ambassador is signed to Effyzzie Music Group, home to Nigerian superstar songstress, Yemi Alade.

He made a fine entry into the music industry with his rave single “Underate” which featured Yemi Alade.

An official statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said, “The sexually mid-tempo track was originally released in late 2016 along an high-octane B-side “Connect”, to critical praise and has been play-listed on stations across Africa. To revamp the already solid track, Geniuzz enlisted the services of hip-hop juggernaut Falz. The duo have already shot the music video for the collaboration with Paul Gambit, and the track premieres with a video teaser”.

“Geniuzz will be released an extended play titled “A Slice Of Geniuzz”, in the first quarter of 2017. The E.P will housed “Firewood” and other tracks. Listen, download, share and enjoy “Firewood (Remix)””, the statement added.