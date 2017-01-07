5 more things upcoming Nigerian artistes take for granted (Part 2)

Related News

As an upcoming artiste, you cannot afford to feed your prospective fans half-baked music, poor lyrics and lacklustre music videos.

Music business is serious business and to thrive in it, certain principles and false notions must be either upheld or erased. Upcoming artistes in Nigeria need to understand the difference between their love for music and the music business. This understanding could change how they see the art.

In the concluding part of this series, we highlight some of the blunders many upcoming artistes commit when launching their music careers.

6. Genre

Some artistes are confused about their style of music and cannot lay claim to a particular genre. As much as versatility should be encouraged, an artiste must define and stick to a genre of music. While consistency is the key to longevity in music, an artiste cannot achieve it when if or she keeps switching genres with every new song and album. Often times, expectations are shattered and disappointments set in when you buy a reggae album and find out it is rock ’n’ roll, or a rap album replaced with soul, or even a classless CD.

7. Pursuing Trends

Trends come and go and if you are one of those artistes who tweak their music to follow the times, which is good – you might be lucky; or you will end up as a copycat or a one hit wonder. In most cases, upcoming acts invest in the music trends of the day and end up switching into something else before the music or video they shot becomes popular. But good music is timeless and will survive the times regardless of the craze of the day. So, do your thing, do you, without compromise and you will be shocked at how many people are waiting to hear that sound, that voice, that narrative energy, that leads us to the next point.

8. Relevance

Here, we are not saying that only political songs, party songs or edifying songs are relevant. Each of these genres are great depending on how they are explored. Most music acts do not even know that the title of their songs must have a narrative. When writing or recording a track, there must be a seamless transition from point A to B, or to D. Don’t just jumble things and put it out there in the name of art or inventing new music. The new hip-hop heads and the music taste of the new school are very sophisticated. Failure to put all these into cognizance when making your next music is a direct passport to failure.

9. Being selective

Most new acts long to and only feature the biggest music celebrity in town on a track because they feel it will translate to revenue and buzz. Some don’t even consider if there is some kind of chemistry involved before striking such deals. These artistes are carried away by the belief that once they have Mr A or B on their track, it’s a done deal, a hit, Maga Don Pay.

Ironically, most ‘hit songs’ are made by unknown acts collaborating. Ice Prince’s Oleku featuring Brymo is a great example. Both artistes were on the way to the top when the single was born. Choose wisely, study trends, as these are the only way you can find out what works or will work for you. Most times what wows, is not necessarily what works.

10. Independence

Before you claim to be an artiste, you must have either independently produced a body of works. Most artistes make the mistake of wanting to tour the entire country on the strength of a single song in which they feature an established act. Months or years later, they are not yet to receive the attention they deserve or presume to deserve and are not being featured on new songs. In no time, they start screaming blue murder. Blame yourself. You need to prove that you’re capable of standing alone and doing so without depending on an established act to make you make you famous. When you’re an upcoming act or artists, as the name suggests; you must regularly come up with creative ways to deliver timeless songs.