Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks chart

Starboy Music Worldwide superstar, Wizkid, and former Eric-Manny act, Runtown, have made Billboard’s Twitter Top Tracks chart.

The chart, which has 50 top songs from various acts across different genres, saw both Nigerian acts making their debut appearances.

Wizkid’s song “Daddy Yo”, which was released on the night of the Headies awards, made the number 31 spot ahead of Drake’s “One Dance”, featuring Wizkid and Kyla, while Runtown’s rave single, “Mad Over You”, was 38 on the list.

While this is Runtown’s first appearance on the Billboard charts, this makes it the second time Wizkid would be appearing on Billboard, the first being his feature on Drake’s hit single, “One Dance” which made Billboard’s Top 100.

However, this would be the first time Wizkid is making an appearance on a personal level.

Asides Wizkid and Runtown appearing on the charts, Tekno had earlier appeared on Billboard’s list as one of the 10 hip-hop, R&B artists to watch in 2017.