PT MUSIC CHART: Top 20 Naija Songs Released in December

The yuletide season saw some of Nigeria’s favourite artistes unleash smash hits to close the curtains for the year.

December has been quite an exciting time for music lovers as it saw the end of last year’s Headies and the Soundcity MVP awards.

Although not many songs were released in December 2016 compared to previous years, there were some very nice collections for the month.

PREMIUM TIMES has compiled a list of top 20 Naija songs released in December.

The tracks are arranged in order of their release dates.

See full list below.

Niyola – Jo ft. Pasuma

EME songstress, Niyola, opened the accounts for December with her track titled “Jo” featuring veteran Nigerian act, Pasuma. The track makes up for her unusual silence.

DJ Jimmy Jatt – Orekelewa ft Davido (Prod. By Young Jonn)

Revered Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, links up with DMW act, Davido to unlock this tune titled “Orekelewa”. The song was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young John.

Chopstix – Woman ft. Burna Boy & Yung L

Ace producer, Chopstix, recruits the services of Nigerian reggae/hip-hop singer, Burna Boy and fellow Grip Muzik act, Yung L to share this beautiful piece titled “Woman”.

Mr Eazi – Leg Over (Prod. By E-Kelly)

Headies “Next Rated” award winner, Mr Eazi, thrills with his usual mid-tempo type tune and he titled this one “Leg Over”, produced by E-Kelly.

Pryse – U Name It (Afrobeat Remix) ft Big H & Koker

Former Chocolate City Femcee now ICON Music act, Pryse, shares the Afrobeat Remix to her “U Name It” single. It features Big H and former label mate, Koker.

Olamide – Omo Wobe Anthem Ft. Burna Boy (Prod. By Pheelz)

YBNL boss, Olamide, teams up with Burna Boy to share this street anthem dubbed “Omo Wobe Anthem”. The track was produced by the usual suspect, Pheelz (Mr. Producer).

Tekno – Rara (Prod. By Selebobo)

Unarguably one of the biggest acts this year, Tekno has ridden on the success of his back to back hits to share another tune for his fans titled “Rara”. The conscious afrobeat tune was produced by ace producer, Selebobo.

Dr Amir – Samankwue Ft. Harrysong & Timaya

Five Star Music producer, Dr Amir, teams up with usual suspect, Harrysong and prolific Nigerian music act, Timaya, to share a sensational dance tune titled “Samankwue.”

Ycee – Link Up ft. Reekado Banks

The Tinny Entertainment front-man links up with Mavin star, Reekado Banks, to share this afro hip-hop tune titled “Link Up”. The song was assembled by Alterego.

Base One – Ronaldo

Aquila Records artiste, Base One, took his fans by surprise with the release of his laidback, yet groovy tune titled “Ronaldo”. The track was produced by Aquila Records’ resident producer Bizzouch.

Joe EL – Do Good (Remix) Ft. Sound Sultan & Honorebel

Kennis Music act, Joe El, enlists Nigerian singer/rapper, Sound Sultan and Jamaican artiste, Honorebel, to share a remix to his thought provoking single titled “Do Good”.

Chidinma – For You (Prod. By Mystro)

Chidinma resurfaced with another number titled “For You” produced by Mystro. She closed her account for the year with this beautiful piece.

DJ Spinall – Ólowo Ft. Davido & Wande Coa

Talented Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Spinall, popularly known as ‘The Cap’, employs the services of DMW act, Davido and Black Diamond boss, Wande Coal, to share this single entitled “Olowo”.

TY Bello – Holy Ghost Air Ft. Nathaniel Bassey

Highly talented Photographer/singer, TY Bello, resurfaced with a new Nathaniel Bassey assisted track titled “Holy Ghost”. Not your everyday type of music.

Masterkraft – Far Away Ft. Tekno & Flavour

Ace producer, Masterkraft, thrilled with this tune titled “Far Away” featuring Triple MG superstar, Tekno and Nigerian superfine highlife singer, Flavour.

Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix)

Baseline Music act, Skales, shares the remix to his afrobeat single titled “Burna Boy” and he features Burna Boy.

The track was produced by fast rising producer, Krisbeatz.

Wizkid – Daddy Yo

Wizkid has unarguably had the biggest win on the continent this year and he decided to share a brand new tune on the night of the Headies award. The track is titled “Daddy Yo”. As expected, the track went viral shortly after its release.

Cobhams Asuquo – Adore Ft. Lauretta Cookey & Fome Peters

One of Nigeria’s most gifted hands, Cobhams Asuquo, decided to gift his fans with a Christmas song titled “Adore” which is his version of the popular Christmas carol song “Adore” and he featured Lauretta Cookey and Fome Peters. As expected, he gave the song an impressive new twist.

Orezi – Just Like Dat

The Gehn Gehn crooner, Orezi, thrilled with this Dr Amir banger titled “Just Like Dat”. This was a good follow up to his earlier release titled “Call The Police”.

Zoro – Good Year ft. Awilo Logomba

Budding act, Zoro, employed the services of veteran Congolese singer, Awilo Logomba, to share this tune titled “Good Year”. It has indeed been a good year for the “Mabuza” crooner as evident in his earlier releases.

Notable Mentions

Sheyman – Cover Me (Prod. By Krisbeatz)

DJ Real – Lowo Kan Ft. Olamide

Reekado Banks – Killy Person (Freestyle)

Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)

Shakar EL – Shutdown (Remix) ft. Orezi

GT Da guitarman – Wire The Money

DJ Chenz – Girl Them Anthem ft L.A.X

Chordratic – Keresimesi De (Christmas Is Here) ft. Duwa & LC Beatz

A-Q – MMM | Open Letter To The Presidency

SHiiKANE – Xmas Love

Chuddy K – Ekelebe

Small Doctor – Penalty (Prod. By 2T Boyz)

Deekay – Alele ft Mayorkun & Dremo (Prod. By Runtinz)

Morell – Inges

Tspize – Kilogram Ft. Runtown

Pepenazi – High Go

Nenjazi – Jingle Bells & King Of Kings

Boogey – Already Won (Freestyle)

Maleek Berry – 4 Me

Ruffman – Strands of time ft Modenine