Wizkid to drop 4 mixtapes in 2017

wizkid

Award-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, has announced plans to release four mixtapes in 2017.

The “Daddy Yo” crooner or Baba Nla, as he is fondly called by fans, had the biggest musical win on the continent in 2016 with major awards credited to him.

Though he did not put out a full body of work last year, he took to his Twitter page to make the announcement.

According to him, “4 mixtape’s 2017! With some of my amazing friends!”.

Though he did not mention who his “amazing friends” are, we should be expecting both local and international features.

He is also yet to make an official announcement with regards to the project titles, release dates and track-lists.

