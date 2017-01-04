Janet Jackson welcomes first child at 50

American pop star, Janet Jackson, and her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child, a son named Eissa.

In 2015, the 50-year-old pop star postponed a tour following the release of her 2015 album titled Unbreakable, in order to plan a family.

An extremely private Janet also posted a video on social media at the time, telling fans that she was taking a break from performing live because “there’s been a sudden change.”

The move gave rise to false rumours about the musician’s health.

Jackson and Wissam Al Mana married in 2012.

A statement said the musician and the Qatari businessman were “thrilled” to welcome their son.

