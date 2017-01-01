Yemi Alade gets Grammy invite

Related News

Signing off 2016 in grand style, rave of the moment, Yemi Eberechi Alade, has received an invite to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which holds on February 12, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States.

While it is not clear in what capacity she will be attending the award, it is the first time the artiste who was recently named a UN Ambassador for Peace will be attending the prestigious award ceremony.

This latest news comes a few days after the 27-year-old artiste trended on Twitter for the wrong reasons alongside rapper, Ice Prince.

A lot of Nigerians who think her lyrics are lacklustre called her out on Twitter and charged her on the need to ‘step up her game’.

On the other end of the divide, controversial Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has bid her 308,000 followers goodbye on Instagram.

Although she did not disclose why she was quitting Instagram, she however did admit that she would miss her fans.

She wrote, “With gratitude to God almighty I say thank you all for a wonderful 2016.I thank you all, who contributed in my growth But I regret to announce my exit from Instagram. God bless you all and I love youGosh will miss you all.”

Although many say it is one of her publicity stunts, as at press time, her Instagram account was still up and running.

One of Nollywood’s scandalous actresses, she is known to constantly ruffle the feathers of her fans on social media.

A few weeks ago, she came under attack from famous Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, after she criticised him for posting snapshots of his bank statements on SnapChat.

Not many will forget her most famous controversy, which occurred in July, in a hurry.

The 31-year-old curvy actress revealed that she was still a virgin on her Instagram page. She received a lot of backlash from fans that took her virginity claims with a pinch of salt.