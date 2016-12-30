Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Olamide, win big at the SoundcityMVP2016

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival ended in the early hours of Friday amidst fanfare.
Held at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, the organisers put up an amazing event but it was not without a few hitches.
Just like the Headies, a handful of nominees and winners were absent at the show.
However, the host of the night, Basketmouth, did manage to keep the tempo high.
The well-attended event also featured electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among many others.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Male Artiste
Wizkid
Best Female Artiste
Yemi Alade
Pop Artiste of the Year
Kiss Daniel
Digital Artiste of the Year
Tekno
Collaboration of the Year
“Who you epp” Olamide ft. Wande Coal X Phyno
Best Group/Duo
Sauti Sol
Song of the Year
“Pana” by Tekno
Best New Act
Mr. Eazi
Viewers Choice Award
“Soldier” by Falz ft. Simi
Listeners Choice Award
“Pana” by Tekno
Producer of the Year
DJ Maphorisa
Video of the Year
“Aje” by Alikiba. Directed by Meji
Artiste of the Year
Wizkid