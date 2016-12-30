Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Olamide, win big at the SoundcityMVP2016

Related News

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival ended in the early hours of Friday amidst fanfare.

Held at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, the organisers put up an amazing event but it was not without a few hitches.

Just like the Headies, a handful of nominees and winners were absent at the show.

However, the host of the night, Basketmouth, did manage to keep the tempo high.

The well-attended event also featured electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among many others.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Male Artiste

Wizkid

Best Female Artiste

Yemi Alade

Pop Artiste of the Year

Kiss Daniel

Digital Artiste of the Year

Tekno

Collaboration of the Year

“Who you epp” Olamide ft. Wande Coal X Phyno

Best Group/Duo

Sauti Sol

Song of the Year

“Pana” by Tekno

Best New Act

Mr. Eazi

Viewers Choice Award

“Soldier” by Falz ft. Simi

Listeners Choice Award

“Pana” by Tekno

Producer of the Year

DJ Maphorisa

Video of the Year

“Aje” by Alikiba. Directed by Meji

Artiste of the Year

Wizkid