Tekno makes Billboard’s list of 10 hip-hop, R&B artists to watch in 2017

Nigerian music sensation and Triple MG act, Tekno, has made U.S. Billboard 10 Hip-Hop and R&B artists to watch in 2017.

The Billboard, owned by Prometheus Global Media, is one of the world’s most revered entertainment brands.

Despite his controversial disqualification from the 2016 Headies “Next Rated” awards, the award-winning singer, songwriter and producer has made another giant stride, making him another mainstream Nigerian act to be on the Billboard after Wizkid appeared on their charts.

Excited about the news, the “Pana” crooner took to Instagram to share the announcement.

🏾#2017 don’t sleep on me! #weuptosomethingit’s a #worldwidewave” he said.

Asides his 2016 hit single “Pana” which paved the way for his musical success this year, he also has other rave singles titled, “Where”, “Diana” and recently “Rara”.

His “Pana” single which has currently accumulated more than 13 million views on YouTube made Google’s “Top 10 most searched  Nigerian songs 2016”.

His musical success also transcended to a mouthwatering endorsement deal with Sony Music, joining his counterparts, Wizkid and Davido.

