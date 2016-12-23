5 interesting moments from 2016 Headies

Related News

The 2016 Headies Awards may have come and gone but some remarkable and not so remarkable memories still linger.

PREMIUM TIMES presents 5 interesting moments from one of Nigeria’s prestigious music awards.

1.Kcee and Harrysong kiss and make up

When Harrysong’s Reggae Blues was announced as the Song Of The Year, something interesting happened. Harrysong came up stage to receive the award all by himself. But, media personality and model, Uti Nwachukwu, who announced the category winner, teasingly asked Kcee if he won’t join Harrysong on stage. A somewhat embarrassed Kcee who collaborated with Harrysong on the track agreed to receive the award alongside his former label mate. He handled the situation quite well and said, “We been dey fight, but it is all settled,” as he was accepting the award. The duo later showed up to present the award for Best Recording (Male), which was won by Shaydee.

2. Wizkid ignored Eva Alodiah’s fiancé:

Tagged the most embarrassing moment at the 2016 Headies, Star Boy, Wizkid, totally ignored Ceasar, who is the fiancé of his fellow artiste, Eva Alodiah. It all began when Wizkid was announced as the Artiste of the Year and was making his way to the stage. He walked towards Eva who was seated with her fiancé. Ceasar stood up to hug Wizkid but the latter snubbed him and hugged Eva who was sitting down instead. He then moved on to shake the person seated next to Eva leaving Ceasar looking like a mannequin.

3.Yaw, Sound Sultan and Ushbebe embarrassed Mizz Kiss’ manager:

When veteran rapper, illbliss was announced as the Best Rap Single award winner, a certain gentleman came out to collect the award on his behalf. Just as he made to announce that he was standing in for illbliss, radio presenter, Yaw, grabbed the microphone and said, “We no even know who you be o?” Quite embarrassed by the question he responded saying, “Oga Yaw I be Mizz Kiss manager o”. The audience burst out into laughter.

When Sound Sultan and Ushbebe later came out to present an award which illbliss also won, the same guy made to receive the award on his behalf. Sound Sultan said, Abeg who you be?” He responded saying, “I be Mizz Kiss’ manager na! Sound sultan then asked, “Where is Mizz Kiss? Mizz Kiss is he really your manager? Make I give am? Are you sure? Because this award fit no reach illbliss hand.”

4.When Eedris Abdulkareem flung Eddy Remedy’s hand:

One of the highpoints of the night was a performance by a pioneer Nigerian hip-hop music group, The Remedies. It consisted of Eedris Abdulkareem, Tony Tetuila and Eddy Remedy (also known as Eddy Montana). While the group was performing Eedris’ hit single “Jaga Jaga, Eddy Remedy placed his right hand over Eedris’ shoulder but Eedris flung his hand. Quite an embarrassing moment, a smart Eddy Remedy carried on as though nothing happened.

5.When Wizkid snubbed Mizz Kiss’ manager:

Mizz Kizz’s manager appeared to be the butt of jokes at The Headies. He was seated beside Wizkid and was expecting a handshake but StarBoy snubbed him. It was quite obvious because the singer did shake all the popular faces who were seated around him.