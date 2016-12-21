Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival

Related News

Nigerian star artistes, Skepta and Burna Boy, Ycee, Ajebutter 22, Maleek Berry, Fresh L, DAP The Contract, Odunsi and much more are set to perform at the maiden edition of Nativeland festival.

The event, which is powered by Ndani, will take place at Muri Okunola Park on December 22.

The festival is also expected to host a wide range of high profile guests and well-known celebrities.

Speaking on the festival and magazine launch, founder of The Native, Seni Saraki said, “Africa has been built on a foundation of censorship and conservatism from outsiders and within. Technology has gone a long way in the mission to eradicate this suppressive way of living. Africans have never had such a voice within their countries as they do now. Walls are being broken down, the youth especially now have vocal inputs in the shape of the country culturally, politically and economically. This is our way of contributing and speaking out.”

The Native Festival and magazine aims to work towards creating a constant dialogue between the underground and the mainstream, thus reshaping the face of popular culture.