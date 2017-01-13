Adam Zango to perform at event marking Canada’s 150th anniversary

Related News

Kannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, has been invited to perform at the Canadian 150th anniversary.

An excited Zango shared the news with his 49,000 Instagram followers on Thursday.

It read, “As part of the events commemorating Canada’s150th anniversary, the Nigerian communities in Canada are excited to recognise you for the tremendous achievement in promoting Nigeria’s culture through entertainment industry on the 14 July 2017.

“We believe you alone will represent the music industry in the north in terms of cultural heritage.”

The musician, Managing Director of Prince Zango Productions, explained that the 5-day event would take place in Ottawa, Toronto and Ontario and adds that he would perform on July 13 and 14, 2017.

Fans and well wishers have thronged the actor’s Instagram page to congratulate and rejoice with him.

Zango thanked the organisers for the invitation and promised to make Nigeria proud.

“I will make the north and Nigeria proud in Canada InshaAllah,” Adam said in a message to PREMIUM TIMES.

QZ Consulting Firms- the organizers of Canada-Nigeria B2B Trade show would sponsor the event

The organisers say Zango’s performance will deepen friendship and ties between Nigeria and Canada. It will also connect Nigerians living in Canada and those born in Canada to their cultural roots and community.

In addition, they add that traditional rulers from Northern Nigeria would also participate in the event.

Their presence, they add, will also help promote cordial and beneficial diplomatic relations between the countries.