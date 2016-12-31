Producer lists 10 Kannywood goals for 2017

Related News

Ahead of 2017, foremost Kannywood producer, actor&promoter, Wassh Waziri Hong, reveals 10 major goals his industry plans to attain in 2017, in this chat with PREMIUM TIMES’ Mohammed Lere.

1.Kannywood will witness massive development in 2017 and this include producing as many children programmes in Hausa as possible.

2. My company, Buduwassh productions, will lead the fight against piracy in the Northern Nigeria entertainment industry in 2017.

3. In 2017, my company will partner with other entertainment outfits, Kannywood stakeholders and come up with novel ways to deal with fraudulent promoters and retailers of Kannywood DVD films. Since Kaduna State is home to one of the major film markets in the north, we have written the Kaduna state government to join us in the war against piracy.

4. In 2017, we will partner with filmmakers to hunt Kannywood movie pirates in our markets. We will televise the processes; from investigation to identifying the culprits, arresting, prosecuting and subsequently jailing them across local TV station across the North.

5 – We have entered into a partnership with Dufil-Prima Foods Limited, manufacturers of Indomie noodles, as well as some Kannywood filmmakers to improve on the quality of our productions. The former have already signed two Kannywood actors, Adam Zango and Hadiza Gabon, as their 2017 brand ambassadors.

6. Dufil-Prima Foods have also agreed to sponsor a music concert that will promote the cultural heritage of the north in an entertaining manner. This will prompt some of the brightest northern music talents to participate in the concert.

7 – We have initiated a community theater development program. This will see us go to northern communities, identify their challenges and attempt to solve them using the drama form.

8.We will showcase the actors that will feature in the drama to the general public especially the community we intend to visit. We will enlighten the residents of these communities about how ailments like Malaria, Chicken pox, polio, can be eradicated and even prevented using drama. We will also come bearing gift to the communities.

9- International Pay Tv, Startimes, has also agreed to sponsor six original Hausa programs that will basically involve children.

10 We will organise a Hausa themed ‘treasure hunt’ show to be sponsored by MTN Nigeria for Hausa viewers. On the programme we will strive to explore and showcase the beauty and rich culture of northern Nigeria.

I congratulate the active players in the Kannywood for the successes they recorded in 2016. Our 2017 motto is “Catch us if you can”.