Rahama Sadau ‘not converting to Christianity’

Expelled Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has debunked rumours making the rounds on social media that she has concluded plans to convert to Christianity in the United States.

Rahama is currently in the U.S. months after honouring an invitation by singer, Akon.

An audio recording has been shared on WhatsApp by an unknown person saying that the Kannywood actress will soon convert to Christianity in the United States.

Rahama denied the rumour and said her faith will never be a “bargaining tool”.

“I am deeply saddened by this accusation, and the fact that it generated comments from society fathers and religious elders without verification. This has offended my family and friends, hence why I have been left with no choice, but to address this issue publicly. I hereby categorically state that the contents of the recording about me are baseless and untrue. It is merely a very poor attempt at defamation of character.

“My work anywhere in the world remains strictly professional and the issue of my faith has never and will never be a bargaining tool, nor is it a clause in any terms and conditions in my engagements. Sadly Akon, who is of Senegalese origin, a Muslim and philanthropist to his country, has also been dragged into this and been tagged an “infidel” by the media reports of some Islamic leaders.

“Although the first audio is available, the engineer of this false statement did not state his name, attempts are still being made to identify the creator. In the interim, I urge those circulating the said malicious statement to please stop, and my well-wishers and relatives continue to offer their support and belief in my stand. Wherever my profession may lead me, I will be recognized and accepted first as an African, a Nigerian and I proudly respect my heritage, which is taking me places.”