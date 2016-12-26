Top 5 Kannywood controversies in 2016

Related News

As Kannywood reflects on the giant strides of 2016, it is also worth looking back at some of the major controversies that rocked the industry. Here, we break down Kannywood’s 5 biggest controversies of 2016.

1 – Rahama Sadau’s expulsion from Kannywood

After an emergency meeting on October 2, The Motion pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN, expelled Kannywood hit actress, Rahama Sadau, from the industry.

MOPPAN is a coalition of associations that set rules and regulations governing the conduct of actors and actresses, as well as production of movies in northern Nigeria.

Sadau’s offence was that she featured in a 4 minute 19 seconds romantic musical video by ClassiQ. Reactions poured in immediately the video went viral on social media, with some fans of the popular actress criticising her role in it.

Since the release of the song, it has garnered 220,394 views on YouTube.

Cleary Kannywood’s breakout star, Sadau’s career has taken a new dimension since her expulsion. Aside from foraying into Nollywood, she also clinched a role in a Hollywood film.

2 – Homosexuality in the Kannywood – On August 13, Kannywood star Actors, Adam Zango and Mustapha Naburaska, denied being homosexuals. While Zango denied being gay by swearing with a Quran on Desmims Independent Television talk show in Kaduna, Naburaska took to his Instagram account to state that he was innocent of the accusations. The actors came under attack from Muslim clerics and residents of mostly Kano and Kaduna states, accusing entertainers of indulging in sodomy.

3 – Battle for supremacy between Nafisa Abdullahi and Rahama Sadau

Top Kannywood actress, Nafisa Abdullahi, openly revealed her long-term rivalry with fellow actress, Rahama Sadau.

Although it is a known fact that Nafisa and Rahama have been at loggerheads for a very long time, their rivalry became very obvious in 2016. Speaking in an interview in October, Nafeesa said she cared less about the judgment MOPPAN meted out to Rahama. She also added that her embattled colleague is capable of handling her predicament herself. She made a reference to 2013 when Rahama was suspended and nobody stood by her side.

4 – Between Kano Censors Board and Filmmakers –

In 2016, filmmakers had a running battle with the Censors Board. The filmmakers accused the board of being selective in its judgments and rewards. This year, some filmmakers also staged a peaceful protest and accused the censors’ board of giving preferential treatment to some films while denying others for no just reason.

5 – Adam Zango quitting Kannywood –Adam Zango, announced his decision to quit, Kannywood in late 2016 in a post on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “I am writing this message to you all fans, producers, actors, directors and to also beg that you forgive me, from today I have quit acting. I will now only concentrate on singing and producing songs.”

It became a topic for discussion in the industry considering his clout in the industry. According to reports, Adam could not stand the humiliation of not having a degree, especially since his colleagues were graduates. After so much public outcry from his fans, Zango said he was not quitting but taking time off movies to concentrate on his music career.