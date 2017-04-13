Chimamanda, Jega, Aig-Imoukhuede, Mabogunje elected into American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Related News

The award winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 228 new members, the Academy announced on Wednesday.

Three other Nigerians were also elected into the revered Academy. They include: Nigerian geographer, Akin Mabogunje, from the University of Ibadan. He was elected into the History section in the Academy. The President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede was elected into the Business, Corporate and Philanthropic leadership section of the Academy.

Former Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Attahiru Jega, was elected into the Public Affairs and Public Policy section of the Academy.

In the announcement by the Academy of Arts and Science, Chimamanda was listed among 40 Foreign Honorary Members from 19 countries elected by the Academy.

In March, Chimamanda was also elected into the Nigerian Academy of Arts and Letters, the second Nigerian to be so honoured, after Professor Wole Soyinka. She will be inducted in May.

The new class will be inducted at a ceremony on October 7, 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Among the people elected are some of the world’s most accomplished scholars, scientists, writers, artists, as well as civic, business, and philanthropic leaders. They will all form the 237th class of the academy.

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is one of the country’s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centres, convening leaders from the academic, business, and government sectors to respond to the challenges facing—and opportunities available to—the nation and the world.

Members contribute to Academy publications and studies in science, engineering, and technology policy; global security and international affairs; the humanities, arts, and education; and American institutions and the public good.

Members of the 2017 class include winners of the Pulitzer Prize and the Wolf Prize; MacArthur Fellows; Fields Medalists; Presidential Medal of Freedom and National Medal of Arts recipients; and Academy Award, Grammy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winners.

“It is an honor to welcome this new class of exceptional women and men as part of our distinguished membership,” said Don Randel, Chair of the Academy’s Board of Directors. “Their talents and expertise will enrich the life of the Academy and strengthen our capacity to spread knowledge and understanding in service to the nation.”

“In a tradition reaching back to the earliest days of our nation, the honor of election to the American Academy is also a call to service,” said Academy President Jonathan Fanton.

“Through our projects, publications, and events, the Academy provides members with opportunities to make common cause and produce the useful knowledge for which the Academy’s 1780 charter calls.”