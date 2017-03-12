Buhari congratulates poet Niyi Osundare at 70

Prof_Niyi_Osundare_Nigerian_Poet_and_Scholar_127769048

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the literary world in congratulating a renowned academic, poet, columnist and dramatist, Niyi Osundare, as he turns 70.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Mr. Buhari felicitated with all the friends, colleagues and family members of the literary icon.

The president noted that Osundare, through courage and the power of the pen, had contributed immensely to the political history of Nigeria.

According to him, the septuagenarian’s sacrifices over the years can only be rewarded with strong democratic institutions that guarantee free and fair elections, and effective governance that provides security, good health facilities and sound education to its citizenry.

President Buhari commended “the disciplined, forthright and diligent spirit of the erudite scholar whose written works already span the globe’’.

He further noted with delight that the written works had continued to attract “numerous awards, and whose voice of wisdom will continue to resonate through generations’’.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Mr. Osundare longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve humanity.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.