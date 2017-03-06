Ibadan prepares for World speech Day 2017

Related News

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is getting set as speakers, students, academics and speech enthusiasts prepare to storm the city for the 2017 World Speech Day on March 15.

The World Speech Day is a global event for celebration of speeches and speech making. The day was set aside by the United States Senate to promote equality of opinions through speech and presentations.

In an exclusive chat with PREMIUM TIMES, Rasheed Ridwon, the event facilitator, said the event will be holding in over 11 locations in Nigeria.

He added that thousands of events will also hold around the globe simultaneously, as speakers will offer ideas for societal progress and development.

“The overall goal is to host a dynamic, inclusive, inspiring event with many short speeches, wide range of contrasting topics, positive and encouraging, and above all reaching out to unexpected voices,” Mr. Ridwon said.

Guest speakers expected at the event in Ibadan include Emeka Ossai, a 2016 Mandela Washington fellow; Fisayo Soyombo, former Editor of TheCable online newspaper; Babajide Fadoju, Special Assistant on media to Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi; Owolabi Oladejo, Chairman IBR radio,

an Ibadan-based privately owned station, among others.

Other hosting cities in Nigeria include Abuja, Lagos, Ife, Eruwa, Abeokuta, Gusau, among others.

In 2016, the first World Speech Day events took place across 200 cities in 30 countries, including Syria, Iraq and Athens.‎