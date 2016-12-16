Nigerian wins international writing contest, to be honoured in Hollywood

Related News

A Nigerian writer, Walter Dinjos, has won the 2016 edition of the Writers of the Future Award.

The award, given for published fiction works, was described as “the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talents in the world of contemporary fiction”.

Mr. Dinjos, who is based in Awka, Anambra State, won with his short story, “The Wood Cutter’s Deity,” published in the annual bestseller, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 33”.

The contest, which is in its 33rd year, has as judges some of the premier names in fiction writing.

Mr. Dinjos was chosen from a group of 8 finalists.

The award has a cash prize and a trip to Hollywood for a week-long intensive professional workshop. During the trip, his winning entry will be read at a gala awards ceremony which will be graced by over one thousand attendees.

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 32 anthology volumes and awarded a cumulative $930,000 in cash prizes and royalties since the inception.

Hundreds of winners of the award have had successful writing careers following their win and publication in the anthology. To date, the award has launched the careers of 12 New York Times bestselling authors.

As part of his résumé, Mr. Dinjos is said to love singing, song-writing and fiction writing. “That’s because music was his first love”, a review of the winner made available by Carmen Bartolo stated.