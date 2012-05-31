Charly Boy heads to court over cultism, homosexuality allegations

After the newspapers that had published stories that he is gay and a member of the Illuminati Secret Society had failed to retract their stories; controversial musician Charles Oputa (popularly known as Charly Boy) has given his lawyers “very firm instructions to do everything legally possible to make the people responsible for this accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” 

In a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Charly Boy said that he is taking the step to protect his name and brand from “ignominious extinction”. 

“I have made a career of fighting for the rights of others and I will certainly not be shy in fighting for my own rights in a situation such as this,” Charly Boy, 60 said.

Last weekend, the National Mirror published stories from Danfo Express, a new publication, in which Mr. Oputa purportedly declared that he is gay and “not ashamed of being gay.”

In the article, Mr. Oputa was described as the second publicly known homosexual in Nigeria; the article also held that Charly Boy is the leader of the Illuminati in Nigeria. 

Charly boy’s tweet after the story went viral on various websites and blogs; vehemently denied the claims the newspaper made. He also asked the National Mirror and another newspaper, the Daily Independent, to publicly retract the stories.

“Ever since these stories broke… I have been inundated with angry calls by my friends, admirers, business associates and family members who have expressed their disgust, disappointment and shock at the ‘confessions’ they have been reading about in different forums.

“My businesses have irreparably suffered and my family seriously mortified in the public eye.

“I have essentially become an object of ridicule worldwide as a result of these wicked lies being reported as fact.

“In fact, one of my daughters recently wrote me a heart-breaking letter on how this development has affected her emotionally to the point where she was even ashamed and scared of going out in public,” Charly Boy said.

Mr. Oputa further stated the newspapers refusal to remove the article from their websites has confirmed his suspicions that they were interested in increasing their circulation rather than reporting the truth.
 
“For the avoidance of any doubt, I want to assure Nigerians that I am not gay and I am not part of any organization called the ‘illuminati’ in any way shape or form,” Charly Boy said.

“I also categorically state that any reports of my alleged ‘confession’ to any newspaper is a figment of the imagination of my detractors, and a very insidious attempt to destroy my hard-earned reputation, and that of my Charly Boy brand, all in the mad rush of some newspapers, specifically the National Mirror and the Daily Independent, to increase their circulation through spurious and attention grabbing stories.”

  • Edo

    agbaya

  • kanmi

    Does your way and manner of dressing, outfit portrait good image. Pls ur type is not the one to fight cultism and homosexual. i can never listen to ur presentation.

  • I hope the newspaper will report the truth only.

  • maburuk

    hhahahahahha……….. Oga charly man, with all due respect; people believe what they said you are because you give them every reason to believe you are. as you fight this people legally, i also suggest you correct somethings about you, just saying. no offense

  • Daniel Maxwell

    Always, dumb Nigerians are quick to judge. He is human and should be allowed to be who he wants to be. Its up to his maker to Judge him not up to you bastards. Well its because most of you have been living in poverty that’s why you can’t face real issues. If charlie boy was Living the Uk, no one will give a damn what he puts on, of course we will talk and move on with our lives. I can understand that a large % of Nigerians are sold out to one religion or the other but there is something called freedom of existence. As long as he has not gone to finger your son or daughter, leave him alone. The bible has sets his Judgement in 1cor6-9-10 and dats if he is gay. If that’s not enough, I don’t know what will. Christians are quick to judge people and you complain when the Hausa Muslims starts killing you; saying their religion pushed them to kill. Guess what? you are doing the same too, with your mouth though. Face your own problems and leave the man a lone. My best guess is that he just being silly and pushing the envelope like most European do cos HE HAS TRAVELED. You guys really need to grow up.. Seriously !!!

