INTERVIEW: I have no favourite actor in Kannywood – Actress Maryam Booth

Maryam Booth is a sensation in Kannywood for her dexterity in playing a wide range of roles in movies. She is the daughter of Zainab Booth, the popular Kannywood veteran actress.

She spoke with PREMIUM TIMES’ Mohammed Lere in Abuja about her plan to start a film school, and her new clothing line and beauty parlor.

She also addressed the rumour of a bitter relationship with banned Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau; and her intimacy with Nafeesat Abdullahi and getting married to a Kannywood actor.

PT: You are among the top three Kannywood actresses with the largest following on Instagram. How did you achieve that?

Maryam: Actually, one thing I know is that I do not take myself as a celebrity all the time. I am very happy meeting new people. I appreciate you in whatever capacity I meet you. I love to hang out with even people one would less expect I will have anything to do with. I am a very social person and I love that.

My mother is still an actress and one thing she taught me was how to always be nice to people even outside my career. All of these could have contributed to my fame, especially on the social media. I like meeting people and I use the social media a lot to get to those people.

PT: When did you start acting in Kannywood?

Maryam: I am 23 years old now and I started acting since I was eight years old.

Like I told you, my mother is still an actress and that contributed to my early introduction into acting and of course my passion for it.

PT: You have not been very frequent on screen since last year, are you planning to drop acting anytime soon?

Maryam: Not at all. I have a couple of films that will soon hit the screen. However, I would like to tell you that I was away too so I could finish my schooling.

PT: Have you finished now?

Maryam: Yes. I am about to complete my thesis for my Masters. I graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business administration from the Mantissa College in Malaysia. I am also working on my final thesis for my Masters in Project Management and Cinematography.

I also had a diploma from Bayero University, Kano.

PT: Don’t you think you should start working instead of just acting with all these qualifications?

Maryam: Like I told you, I am not going to drop acting for anything. I love acting. However, I do other businesses.

I own a beauty parlor in Kano (MBooth Beauty Palour). I also own a clothing line, all in Kano. In fact, I am planning to start a film school soon.

PT: Film school?

Maryam: Ye.s I will do that to help my colleagues and new generation actors. I am capable and InShaAllah I will just do that.

PT: People say you are not in good terms with Rahama Sadau; that you hardly see eye to eye. Is that true?

Maryam: That is not true. It was just a mere gossip. Let me tell you Mohammed, I was very happy when Ali Nuhu introduced Rahama Sadau to me for the first time during a film shooting. I was very excited to have somebody who is close to my age or at my age in the industry at that time. She was as young as I was; so it was like, yeah we are now two very young actresses in Kannywood.

I never had any issues with her and we are kicking just well.

PT: Is she your best friend?

Maryam: I don’t have a best friend in the Kannywood film industry. I only have good friends. Although Nafeesat Abdullahi is getting too close. I like her and we are very close.

PT: Can she become your best friend in Kannywood?

Maryam: Yes, I think so because her tonic is working on me. (Laughs)

PT: Rahama Sadau is not acting in the Kannywood, are you worried about that?

Maryam: It is actually not a good idea for somebody to be sanctioned in a place where she works and earns a living. I never was happy about it. But sometimes we just have to pay the price for some of our mistakes, especially that we operate in a society and region where we have to abide by some rules.

That is all I can say here.

PT: Are you likely to marry a Kannywood actor?

Maryam: No. But I wouldn’t mind anyway.

PT: If at gunpoint you were asked to pick one actor to marry who would you choose?

Maryam: None for now. That is just the truth. None.

PT: How does it feel acting besides your mother?

Maryam: I have done that a lot and anytime I acted besides her, I feel we were not acting but real life, so I watch my lines. (Laughs)

PT: Is actor Ramadan Booth you brother?

Maryam: He is my cousin.

PT: What do you do if you are not acting?

Maryam: I do fashion.

PT: Who is your favourite actor in Kannywood?

Maryam: I don’t have any again. My favourite actor in Kannywood is dead and he was Rabilu Musa Ibro. May his soul rest in peace. Amin.

PT: What other thing do you want to say?

Maryam: This is one of my favourite interviews; it is not the normal questions I am familiar with. Thank you PREMIUM TIMES.