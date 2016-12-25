Top 10 Kannywood movies of 2016

Related News

The movie year is just about over, and a review of the past twelve months makes it clear that Kannywood movie producers, directors and actors have really upped the ante. From action thrillers to romantic comedies and dance movies, it was indeed a great year for Kannywood movies.

With just a few days left before we turn another page in the calendar, here’s a look at PREMIUM TIMES’ top 10 movies of 2016.

10 – Khalifa

Kannywood fast-rising kid actor, Ahmad Ali Nuhu, played the lead role in this movie. A great romantic movie, it didn’t fall short of a few criticisms especially the fact that it bore a striking similarity with a popular Bollywood movie. Muhammed Miya produced the movie and it starred the likes of Fati Washa, Al’amin Buhari Adam Zango and Aisha Tsamiya.

9 – Akwai Dalili

Produced by Abdullahi Abas, this film would have been top notch if the plot were in sync with the generous dose of suspense inherent in the film. Aside this flaw, the main actors Fati Washa, Nafeesat Abdullahi, and Adam Zango, did a great job.

8 – Ramlat – Directed by Sadiq N Mafiya, this movie was a commercial success. Fati Washa was also outstanding playing the lead character, Ramlat, in the film. An exceptional actress, she did a great job of manipulating any man who crossed her path on the dance floor. She met her waterloo when she finally fell in love with Adam Zango, who punished her for all her wrongdoings. Other stars in the movie include, Nuhu Abdullahi and Zaharadden Sani.

7 – Bani Ba Aure

A suspense-filled movie directed by Ali Gumzak, this movie tells the story of a couple who could not live together because of their past experiences in marriage. Quite a revealing movie, the storyline was also relatable. It starred the big names like Ali Nuhu, Balarabe Jaji, Nafeesat Abdullahi, and was directed by Ali Gumzak.

6 – Zinaru

Starring Jamila Nagudu, Hadizan Saima, Rabiu Rikadawa and Hainau Ade, this intriguing movie, tells the story of a girl possessed with some kind of evil spirit. A comic horror flick, anytime she eats fried chicken, she tends to start revealing peoples secrets. Played by Jamila Nagudu, she exposes people’s top secrets as long as you give her chicken to eat. It was directed by Sanusi Oscar.

5 – Rabin Raina

Rabin Raina tells the story of a young girl who was coerced into falling in love with a gangster. Rahama Sadau and Adam Zango played the lead roles in this intriguing movie.

4 – Yazeed

Yazeed is an adopted son of a family that never had a son. Yazeed played by Adam Zango was very rude to his parents’ housekeepers oblivious of the fact they were his parents. The movie comes to a climax when his foster parents were willing to abandon him since they were expecting their biological child. Abubakar S. Shehu directed the movie.

3 – Yar’Fim

When loosely translated, Yar’Fim, means an actress. It is the story of an actress played by Hafsat Idris who was betrothed to be married to a man whose family never loved and accepted because of her career. The film is an expose on the misconception being held about actresses. Other stars in this Abubakar Maikwai-directed flick include Ali Nuhu, Hafsat Idris and Sadiq Sani.

2 – Dankuka

If you want to end your day on a beautiful note, then you should watch Dankuka before you go to bed. It is without a doubt, one of the most hilarious Kannywood movies of 2016. DanKuka tells the story of a stubborn child played by Ado Gwanja. He was so troublesome and obstinate that neither his parents nor elders of his community could control him. In no time, he became a nuisance to the community. Trouble began when he beat up the sister of the leader of some thugs who lived close to his village. With no one to turn to, this time around he had to leave the village for fear of losing his life.

It featured the likes of Ado Gwanja, Horo Danmama, Adam Zango and Falalu Dorayi. Dorayi also directed the movie.

1 – Basaja Gidan Yari

Standing tall at the number one position on our countdown is Basaja Takun Gidan Yari. It tells the story of Jabir, played by Zango, who goes about tricking wealthy fraudsters. The movie boasts a stellar cast and catchy dialogue, which actually makes for a great watch. The plot is also complex and tense, and is sure to leave the audience startled from the beginning till the end. Starring Hadiza Gabon, Tahir I. Tahir, Adam Zango, Fati Washa and Isa Mohammed, it was directed by Adam Zango.